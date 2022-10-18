NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for this weekend's race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after finding that he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Wallace had a shoving match with Larson and contact with a NASCAR official after the crash and the stock car series classified the infraction as behavioral. Steve O’Donnell, the executive in charge of competition and racing operations, said the penalties were for what happened on the track, not the fracas a few moments later.