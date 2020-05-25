Recommended Video:

Through May 24

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 35.4 123
2 Jeb Burton 22.8 26
3 Chase Briscoe 19.0 155
4 Justin Allgaier 18.5 149
5 Brandon Jones 11.9 97
6 Noah Gragson 11.1 90
7 Harrison Burton 6.0 49
8 Austin Cindric 5.9 48
9 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
10 Myatt Snider 3.0 22
11 Alex Labbe 2.3 19
12 Daniel Hemric 2.1 10
13 Ross Chastain 1.1 9
14 Joe Graf Jr 0.6 4
15 Justin Haley 0.4 3
16 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
17 Timmy Hill 0.2 1
18 Brandon Brown 0.1 1
19 Michael Annett 0.1 1
20 Ryan Sieg 0.1 1