Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 9

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 13.6 140
2. Daniel Hemric 2 8.9 92
3. Justin Allgaier 7 7.8 80
4. Noah Gragson 11 7.3 75
5. AJ Allmendinger 4 7.2 74
6. Justin Haley 6 6.2 64
7. Josh Berry 16 5.7 56
8. Brandon Jones 10 4.5 46
9. Ty Gibbs 19 10.1 46
10. Martin Truex Jr 59 33.3 42
