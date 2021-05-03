NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 2 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 14.1 130 2. Daniel Hemric 2 8.4 78 3. Justin Allgaier 9 7.8 72 4. AJ Allmendinger 6 7.4 68 5. Justin Haley 5 6.7 62 6. Noah Gragson 10 6.4 59 7. Josh Berry 20 5.9 52 8. Martin Truex Jr 59 33.3 42 9. Brandon Jones 11 4.4 41 10. Harrison Burton 3 4.3 40 More for youSportsUConn, WNBA star Breanna Stewart proposes to Mercury's...By Maggie VanoniSportsNewtown's Ben Mason selected by Ravens, Windsor's Jason...By Dan Nowak