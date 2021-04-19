NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through April 18 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 14.8 126 2. Daniel Hemric 2 9.2 78 3. Justin Allgaier 8 8.2 70 4. AJ Allmendinger 6 7.4 63 5. Justin Haley 4 7.2 61 6. Noah Gragson 11 6.5 55 7. Josh Berry 17 6.2 50 8. Martin Truex Jr 57 33.3 42 9. Brandon Jones 10 4.6 39 10. Harrison Burton 3 4.6 39 More for youSportsFrom masks to seating pods, what you should know about...SportsUConn rowing plans protest while waiting for university...By Maggie Vanoni