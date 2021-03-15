NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through March 14 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 19.1 105 2. Daniel Hemric 2 9.7 53 3. AJ Allmendinger 4 8.2 45 4. Justin Allgaier 11 6.9 38 5. Justin Haley 8 6.7 37 6. Noah Gragson 19 6.2 34 7. Brandon Jones 6 4.9 27 8. Josh Berry 20 4.3 22 9. Ty Gibbs 15 10.2 18 10. Harrison Burton 5 3.1 17 More for youSports'Excited to start': UConn's Auriemma talks NCAA...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn is No. 7 seed in East, faces Maryland in first...By David Borges