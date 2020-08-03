https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Fastest-Laps-15454983.php
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Through Aug. 2
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|16.7
|364
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|11.2
|244
|3.
|Noah Gragson
|3
|10.5
|229
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|10.0
|218
|5.
|Kyle Busch
|63
|27.0
|158
|6.
|Brandon Jones
|9
|7.2
|158
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|6
|6.2
|135
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|4
|5.5
|120
|9.
|Ryan Sieg
|11
|3.3
|71
|10.
|Daniel Hemric
|14
|3.6
|57
