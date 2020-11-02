https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15694446.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Recommended Video:
Through Nov. 1
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|90.4
|2709
|2.
|Matt Crafton
|87.9
|2636
|3.
|Ben Rhodes
|85.8
|2571
|4.
|Christian Eckes
|85.5
|2562
|5.
|Zane Smith
|82.7
|2479
|6.
|Austin Hill
|81.7
|2449
|7.
|Sheldon Creed
|81.3
|2437
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|81.0
|2427
|9.
|Todd Gilliland
|76.2
|2284
|10.
|Tyler Ankrum
|76.2
|2283
View Comments