Through Nov. 1

PCT. LAPS
1. Brett Moffitt 90.4 2709
2. Matt Crafton 87.9 2636
3. Ben Rhodes 85.8 2571
4. Christian Eckes 85.5 2562
5. Zane Smith 82.7 2479
6. Austin Hill 81.7 2449
7. Sheldon Creed 81.3 2437
8. Grant Enfinger 81.0 2427
9. Todd Gilliland 76.2 2284
10. Tyler Ankrum 76.2 2283