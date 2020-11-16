https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-15731141.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Recommended Video:
Through Nov. 15
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Sheldon Creed
|22
|7.893
|2.
|Brett Moffitt
|22
|8.000
|3.
|Austin Hill
|22
|8.773
|4.
|Christian Eckes
|22
|8.806
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|22
|9.262
|6.
|Zane Smith
|22
|9.540
|7.
|Grant Enfinger
|22
|10.367
|8.
|Matt Crafton
|22
|10.566
|9.
|Todd Gilliland
|22
|11.418
|10.
|Tyler Ankrum
|22
|12.751
View Comments