https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-15675763.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Recommended Video:
Through Oct. 25
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Hill
|20
|7.701
|2.
|Sheldon Creed
|20
|8.121
|3.
|Brett Moffitt
|20
|8.331
|4.
|Christian Eckes
|20
|8.986
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|20
|9.663
|6.
|Zane Smith
|20
|10.108
|7.
|Todd Gilliland
|20
|10.539
|8.
|Matt Crafton
|20
|10.885
|9.
|Grant Enfinger
|20
|10.934
|10.
|Derek Kraus
|20
|12.598
View Comments