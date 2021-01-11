Skip to main content
Currently Reading
NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Standings
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Today's Print Ads
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police & Fire
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
People
Community
Happenings
Religion
Print Archives
Submissions
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
College Prep Sports
FCIAC
Submissions
Opinion
Obituaries
Darien Times Online Obituaries
Obituaries Prior to 2019
Real Estate
Community
Arts & Leisure
Arts & Leisure Features
Q&AS
Arts & Leisure Columns
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Curtain Call
Kneads & Cravings
The Reel Dad
Movie Menu
Taking a Hike
Test Drive
Home and Garden
Arts Listings
Bill of Fairs
Kids Stuff
Lively Arts
On Exhibit
On Stage
Something News
Sound of Music
Upcoming Arts & Leisure
Weekend
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Open for Business
Recommended
Knight, US shock Canada for World Junior gold
Knight, U.S., reach World Junior hockey final vs. Canada
Knight, US hockey advance to quarterfinals of World Juniors
Knight, Boston College hockey blank Providence twice
FCIAC West title capped perfect season for Darien boys XC
‘We are lucky’: Darien teams prepare in season of uncertainty
Darien Little League interviewed on Today Show, adapts with summer season
Barthold adds Trifone tribute to book
DAF Senior Spotlight: Charlie Callery
DAF Senior Spotlight: Cormac Brown
Sports
NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Standings
Jan. 11, 2021
Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 2:06 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Through Jan. 10
1. Ford, 1328 (18).
2. Toyota, 1258 (9).
3. Chevrolet, 1232 (9).