NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Leaders
Through May 17
1. Kevin Harvick, 318.
2. Brad Keselowski, 198.
3. Chase Elliott, 186.
4. Alex Bowman, 154.
5. Joey Logano, 120.
6. Denny Hamlin, 79.
7. Ryan Blaney, 77.
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 60.
9. Jimmie Johnson, 22.
10. Ryan Newman, 15.
10. Martin Truex Jr, 15.
12. Kyle Busch, 14.
13. Clint Bowyer, 10.
14. Aric Almirola, 6.
15. William Byron, 4.
16. Kyle Larson, 2.
17. Chris Buescher, 1.
17. Austin Dillon, 1.
17. Corey Lajoie, 1.
17. Michael McDowell, 1.
