Through July 12

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick 1 9.6 371
2. Chase Elliott 4 9.1 352
3. Martin Truex Jr 7 7.9 305
4. Ryan Blaney 3 6.9 267
5. Alex Bowman 9 6.9 266
6. Brad Keselowski 2 5.9 227
7. Denny Hamlin 6 5.5 211
8. Joey Logano 5 5.0 192
9. Kyle Busch 11 4.4 170
10. Aric Almirola 8 3.6 139