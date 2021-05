Yankees sixth. Kyle Higashioka walks. Tyler Wade triples to deep center field. Kyle Higashioka scores. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Willie Calhoun. Tyler Wade scores. Luke Voit walks. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Rangers 0.