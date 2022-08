Mariners thirteenth. Cal Raleigh singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez to third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Loaisiga to DJ LeMahieu. Cal Raleigh to second. Sam Haggerty is intentionally walked. Luis Torrens pinch-hitting for Matt Brash. Luis Torrens singles to right field. Sam Haggerty to second. Cal Raleigh to third. Eugenio Suarez scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Yankees 0.