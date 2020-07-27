https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-Philadelphia-Runs-15438127.php N.Y. Yankees-Philadelphia Runs Published 7:11 pm EDT, Monday, July 27, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 CT clubs point to group trip as possible source of COVID-19 transmission 2 Several rescued unharmed after boat sinks in Ziegler’s Cove 3 Six new COVID cases reported in Darien, five among teenagers 4 In hours, a new home stands in New Canaan 5 Letter: Darien first selectman urges state reps to vote no to... 6 Darien parents seek donations of school supplies for Family ReEntry 7 Noroton Heights redevelopment project: Still on hold View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.