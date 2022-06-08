N.Y. Yankees-Minnesota Runs

Twins fourth. Byron Buxton singles to shallow left field. Carlos Correa singles to shallow right field. Byron Buxton to second. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Aaron Hicks. Gio Urshela singles to deep right field. Carlos Correa to third. Byron Buxton scores. Jose Miranda singles to third base. Gio Urshela to second. Carlos Correa scores. Max Kepler singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jose Miranda to third. Gio Urshela out at home. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to third base, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo.
2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Yankees 0.