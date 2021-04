Yankees second. Mike Ford homers to left field. Aaron Hicks flies out to deep right center field to DJ Stewart. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Orioles 0.

Yankees third. Brett Gardner pops out to shallow left field to Pat Valaika. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shallow left field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gio Urshela homers to left field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Aaron Hicks lines out to shortstop to Maikel Franco.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 0.

Yankees fifth. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shortstop. Gleyber Torres flies out to left field to Austin Hays. Gio Urshela singles to shortstop. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Mike Ford walks. Gio Urshela to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Aaron Hicks out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to DJ Stewart. Mike Ford to second. Gio Urshela to third. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Clint Frazier pops out to shallow right field to Trey Mancini.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 6, Orioles 0.

Yankees eighth. Mike Ford flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Aaron Hicks pops out to Pedro Severino. Clint Frazier homers to center field. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Orioles 0.