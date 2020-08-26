N.Y. Yankees-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to left field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Yankees 0.

Braves third. Johan Camargo grounds out to first base, Luke Voit to Gerrit Cole. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Dansby Swanson homers to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base to Luke Voit. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Nick Markakis grounds out to shortstop, Gio Urshela to Luke Voit.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Yankees 0.

Yankees sixth. Mike Tauchman lines out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson. Luke Voit homers to right field. Aaron Hicks pops out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Mike Ford strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Yankees 1.

Braves sixth. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right center field. Marcell Ozuna walks. Nick Markakis doubles to deep left field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Tyler Flowers grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Wade to Luke Voit.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Yankees 1.