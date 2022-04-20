N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|002
|001
|110
|—
|5
|Detroit
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3