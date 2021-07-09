N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wade lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|200
|—
|4
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0