Sports

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 2 Totals 29 2 4 2
Hicks cf 2 2 1 1 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 3 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Baddoo cf 3 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 0 Barnhart c 1 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
W.Castro ss 3 0 0 1
New York 210 000 001 4
Detroit 020 000 000 2

E_Alexander (1). DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 11, Detroit 10. SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (2), Rizzo (1), Hicks (1). SF_Hicks (1), Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 1 2-3 1 2 2 5 3
Schmidt W,1-2 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 6
Wa.Peralta H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Holmes H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
M.Castro H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Alexander L,0-1 1 1 2 0 2 2
García 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Vest 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wi.Peralta 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 2
Barnes 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 0 0 0 1 2
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_Schmidt (Cabrera). WP_Holmes, García.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:59. A_15,498 (41,083).

