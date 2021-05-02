Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 26 2 3 2
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Schoop dh 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela ss-3b 3 1 1 0
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 1 0 0
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 1
Gardner lf 2 0 0 1
Detroit 000 000 000 0
New York 020 000 00x 2

LOB_Detroit 3, New York 2. 2B_Higashioka (3). SF_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña L,1-4 7 3 2 2 1 7
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Kluber W,2-2 8 2 0 0 1 10
Chapman S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
More for you

WP_Kluber.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:14. A_10,021 (47,309).