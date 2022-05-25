N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

E_Rutschman (1), Torres (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 4. 2B_Judge (9). SB_Andújar (1), Mullins (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells L,1-4 5 5 2 2 0 2 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gillaspie 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Sears W,2-0 5 3 0 0 2 5 Marinaccio H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Luetge H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Castro H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holmes S,5-5 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:07. A_39,154 (47,309).