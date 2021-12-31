N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Rangers 0 2 1 1 \u2014 4 Tampa Bay 1 1 1 0 \u2014 3 N.Y. Rangers won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 16 (Palat, Hedman), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Rutta, TB (Holding), 6:11; Hunt, NYR (Hooking), 10:22; Reaves, NYR (Roughing), 18:15. Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 7, 5:30. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 5 (McKegg), 14:30 (sh). 4, Tampa Bay, Colton 4 (Point, Killorn), 17:31. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR (High Sticking), 0:12; Killorn, TB (Holding), 11:09; Kakko, NYR (Interference), 12:43; Perry, TB (Tripping), 19:14. Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 6 (Panarin, Miller), 13:35. 6, Tampa Bay, Perry 8 (Palat, Stamkos), 18:03. Penalties_Katchouk, TB (Roughing), 6:59; Hunt, NYR (Roughing), 6:59; Sergachev, TB (Delay of Game), 18:46. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 1 (Kakko NG, Panarin NG, Zibanejad G), Tampa Bay 0 (Hedman NG, Stamkos NG, Point NG). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 3-12-6-2_23. Tampa Bay 10-10-8-0_28. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 14-4-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 3-2-2 (23-20). A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:44. Referees_Graham Skilliter, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Matt MacPherson.