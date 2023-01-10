N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Rangers won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Merrill 2 (Greenway, Foligno), 12:36. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 24 (Steel, Reaves), 17:43. Penalties_Boldy, MIN (Kneeing), 1:30; Zuccarello, MIN (Slashing), 3:38; Chytil, NYR (Hooking), 6:48.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 4 (Vesey), 2:37. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 8, 15:50. Penalties_Lafreniere, NYR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:57; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 13:57.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 17 (Steel, Brodin), 4:33. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 12 (Miller, Fox), 13:35. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:35.

Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 2 (Kakko G, Zibanejad NG, Panarin G), Minnesota 1 (Zuccarello G, Kaprizov NG, Gaudreau NG).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-10-7-2_32. N.Y. Rangers 11-20-6-6_43.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 13-8-3 (43 shots-40 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 19-6-6 (32-29).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:49.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tommy Hughes.