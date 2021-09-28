N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Boston 0 2 0 - 2 N.Y. Rangers 0 3 0 - 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Bitetto 1 (Kakko, Panarin), 3:35. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 1 (Panarin, Jones), 7:22. 3, Boston, Studnicka 1 (Lysell, Reilly), 8:46. 4, Boston, Vaakanainen 1 (Studnicka), 15:29. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Miller), 19:00. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Boston 7-14-7_28. N.Y. Rangers 6-10-5_21. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 5. Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 0-0-0 (13 shots-11 saves), Boston, Keyser 0-1-0 (8-7). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 0-0-0 (12-11). A_9,902 (18,006). T_2:21. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Matt MacPherson.