N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber singles to right field. Rhys Hoskins walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Alec Bohm homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left center field. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Nick Maton singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to second. J.T. Realmuto scores. Matt Vierling pops out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 0.