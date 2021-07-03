N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Mets fifth. Jose Peraza flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith to second. James McCann singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Dominic Smith to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto flies out to left center field to Miguel Andujar. James McCann to second. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Yankees 0.