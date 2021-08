Dodgers second. Corey Seager walks. Will Smith doubles to right field. Corey Seager to third. AJ Pollock grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Will Smith to third. Corey Seager scores. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Pete Alonso to Taijuan Walker. Will Smith scores. Cody Bellinger pops out to third base to J.D. Davis.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 0.

Mets fourth. Pete Alonso singles to deep right field. Michael Conforto lines out to second base to Corey Seager. J.D. Davis doubles to shallow left field. Pete Alonso scores. Dominic Smith lines out to shallow right field to Trea Turner. J.D. Davis doubled off second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 1.

Dodgers fifth. AJ Pollock flies out to center field to Michael Conforto. Chris Taylor singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by J.D. Davis. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso. Chris Taylor to third. Billy McKinney pinch-hitting for Victor Gonzalez. Billy McKinney doubles to deep left center field. Chris Taylor scores. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Billy McKinney scores. Max Muncy flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Mets 1.