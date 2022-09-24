Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 31 2 6 2
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 2 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Naquin cf-rf 1 0 0 0 J.Díaz 2b 1 0 1 0
Canha lf-cf 5 1 2 0 Machín 3b 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 0
Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0 Brown cf 2 0 1 1
Alonso 1b 3 2 1 0 Pache cf 1 0 0 0
Gore pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0
Ruf rf-1b 4 1 1 0 Capel rf 3 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 5 2 1 4 Vogt dh 3 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 5 2 3 1 Garcia 1b 3 1 1 1
Vientos dh 3 0 2 2 Allen ss 3 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 0 0
New York 030 050 100 9
Oakland 000 000 110 2

DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Canha 2 (24), Vientos (1), McNeil (38), Murphy (35). HR_Escobar (19), Garcia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Bassitt W,15-8 8 6 2 2 1 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Irvin L,9-12 4 2-3 11 8 8 2 3
Wiles 4 1-3 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_Wiles (Ruf). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:31. A_18,107 (46,847).

Written By