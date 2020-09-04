N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 8 7 Totals 39 9 14 9 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 1 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 Voit dh 4 0 1 2 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 C.Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 Ford 1b 4 1 0 0 T.Frazier 3b 5 3 3 1 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 Smith lf 4 2 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 Higashioka c 5 1 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 3 3 Wade ss 5 1 1 1 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Ramos c 1 0 0 0

New York (A) 040 000 210 0 — 7 New York (N) 010 300 021 2 — 9

E_Alonso (4). DP_New York (A) 1, New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (A) 11, New York (N) 7. 2B_Voit (4), Gardner (4), LeMahieu (2), T.Frazier 2 (2), Marisnick (1). HR_T.Frazier (1), Davis (5), Alonso (8). SB_Hicks (1). SF_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Happ 5 8 4 4 1 4 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Green, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Britton, H, 2 1 3 2 2 1 0 Chapman, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 2 Abreu, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0

New York (N) Gsellman 1 2-3 4 4 4 4 0 Shreve 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Familia 2 0 0 0 0 1 Castro 1 2 2 2 2 1 Wilson 1 2 1 1 1 2 Díaz, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 4

Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_4:00.