https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-8-Boston-3-15441366.php
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Céspedes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Moreland ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Giménez pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|030
|020
|030
|—
|8
|Boston
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
E_McNeil (3), Plawecki (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 8, Boston 6. 2B_Canó (1), Nimmo (2), McNeil (2), Plawecki (1), Devers (3), Pillar 2 (3). HR_Davis (1). SB_Conforto (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Peterson W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Dr.Smith H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boston
|Hall L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Brice
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Brewer
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brasier
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Hall (Céspedes), Brewer (Davis). WP_Dr.Smith.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:58. .
