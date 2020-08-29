N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 3 5 3 Totals 24 4 8 4 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 1 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 2 1 Smith lf 3 0 2 1 G.Sánchez dh 2 0 0 1 Canó dh 3 0 1 0 Tauchman lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Andújar 3b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 1-Hamilton pr 0 1 0 0 Mercer ss 2 1 1 0 Guillorme ss 1 1 0 0 Estrada 2b-3b 3 1 1 0 a-Rosario ph 1 1 1 2 Kratz c 3 1 1 1 A.Sánchez c 2 0 1 0

New York (A) 003 000 0 — 3 New York (N) 100 010 2 — 4

DP_New York (A) 1, New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (A) 6, New York (N) 4. 2B_Hicks (7), Conforto (6), Smith (11), McNeil (5), Nimmo (6). HR_Rosario (3). SB_Hamilton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Loaisiga 3 3 1 1 0 3 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nelson, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0 Cessa, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Chapman, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0

New York (N) Peterson 4 4 3 3 3 3 Familia 1 1 0 0 2 2 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chapman pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:23.