N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

E_Segura (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), Harper (4), Camargo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin L,1-2 4 1-3 8 6 5 1 3 Alvarado 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 Norwood 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 Sánchez 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2

New York Scherzer W,4-0 6 5 4 4 1 9 Rodríguez H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 0 López 1 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).