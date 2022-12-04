N.Y. Knicks 92, Cleveland 81

Diakite 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 4-7 0-0 8, E.Mobley 4-9 3-5 11, Garland 5-19 4-5 17, Mitchell 8-22 5-6 23, Osman 4-8 1-2 10, Love 3-9 0-0 8, Okoro 0-3 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 29-83 15-20 81.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute