N.Y. Knicks 129, Oklahoma City 120

Barrett 10-16 2-2 25, Randle 9-16 5-6 25, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 14-20 5-6 34, Grimes 4-10 0-0 8, Toppin 2-11 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 1-6 1-2 3, Quickley 6-8 2-2 18. Totals 51-97 16-20 129.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Dort 9-14 3-4 24, K.Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson-Earl 3-5 0-0 8, Giddey 8-15 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-22 12-13 30, Bazley 2-5 3-7 7, Omoruyi 1-3 0-0 2, Waters III 1-1 0-0 3, Muscala 1-2 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 5-11 4-5 14, Joe 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 1-5 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 43-88 26-33 120.

New York 38 31 29 31 129
Oklahoma City 34 24 29 32 120

3-Point Goals_New York 11-34 (Quickley 4-5, Barrett 3-4, Randle 2-6, Toppin 1-5, Brunson 1-6, Hartenstein 0-1, McBride 0-3, Grimes 0-4), Oklahoma City 8-24 (Dort 3-4, Robinson-Earl 2-3, Waters III 1-1, Muscala 1-2, Mann 1-3, K.Williams 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Giddey 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 48 (Randle 11), Oklahoma City 38 (Giddey 9). Assists_New York 21 (Brunson 9), Oklahoma City 25 (Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander 7). Total Fouls_New York 28, Oklahoma City 18. A_15,079 (18,203)

