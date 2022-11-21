N.Y. Knicks 129, Oklahoma City 120

Barrett 10-16 2-2 25, Randle 9-16 5-6 25, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 14-20 5-6 34, Grimes 4-10 0-0 8, Toppin 2-11 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 3-5 0-0 6, McBride 1-6 1-2 3, Quickley 6-8 2-2 18. Totals 51-97 16-20 129.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute