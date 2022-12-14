N.Y. Knicks 128, Chicago 120

Barrett 8-17 2-2 22, Randle 8-19 12-15 31, Robinson 4-8 0-0 8, Brunson 11-21 5-5 30, Grimes 5-8 0-1 14, Hartenstein 2-5 1-2 6, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 2-2 0-0 6, Quickley 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 45-91 20-25 128.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies