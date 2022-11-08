N.Y. Knicks 120, Minnesota 107

Barrett 7-18 5-6 22, Randle 9-15 5-6 31, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Brunson 9-14 3-3 23, Reddish 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 4-10 4-4 15, Hartenstein 1-3 2-2 4, Fournier 1-3 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 3-6 2-2 9, Rose 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 39-89 23-25 120.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1