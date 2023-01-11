N.Y. Knicks 119, Indiana 113

Hield 11-20 2-2 31, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Haliburton 6-12 2-3 15, Nembhard 4-10 2-2 11, Jackson 2-4 1-1 5, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-3 0-0 5, Mathurin 7-13 5-9 20, Duarte 2-8 0-0 5, McConnell 6-11 2-2 14. Totals 43-90 15-21 113.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies