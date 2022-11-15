N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute