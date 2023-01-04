N.Y. Knicks 117, San Antonio 114

K.Johnson 7-16 10-12 26, Sochan 0-3 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-5 2-2 6, Jones 6-15 2-2 14, Langford 2-4 2-2 7, Branham 1-7 0-0 2, McDermott 5-7 3-4 15, Collins 6-6 2-4 16, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Richardson 9-14 0-0 20. Totals 41-82 21-26 114.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies