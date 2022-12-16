N.Y. Knicks 114, Chicago 91

Barrett 9-20 6-11 27, Randle 6-16 5-7 19, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Brunson 7-14 2-2 22, Grimes 6-10 5-6 22, Hartenstein 1-7 1-2 3, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 2-3 1-1 5, Quickley 1-12 1-1 3, Rose 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 23-32 114.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies