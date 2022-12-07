N.Y. Knicks 113, Atlanta 89

Griffin 3-13 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 1-1 6, Capela 6-7 1-2 13, Murray 0-0 2-2 2, Young 9-20 1-2 19, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-5 6-8 10, Culver 1-5 0-0 2, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-7 2-2 7, Bogdanovic 3-16 3-3 9, Krejci 2-3 1-2 7. Totals 32-85 19-24 89.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs