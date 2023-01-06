N.Y. Knicks 112, Toronto 108

Grimes 6-13 0-0 16, Randle 10-22 6-9 32, Robinson 4-8 2-4 10, Brunson 9-19 5-7 26, Quickley 4-8 5-6 13, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 2-4 0-0 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 39-83 18-26 112.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies