N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88

Grimes 8-15 0-0 19, Randle 9-20 12-16 35, Robinson 2-4 2-4 6, McBride 1-10 2-2 5, Quickley 9-25 5-6 27, Hartenstein 0-1 0-2 0, Fournier 2-8 2-2 8, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-90 23-32 108.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies