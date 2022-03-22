N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 \u2014 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 3 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 3 (Lee, Nelson), 9:49. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 24 (Nelson, Cizikas), 17:25. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 9 (Nelson, Mayfield), 19:14 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-5-6_24. N.Y. Islanders 8-7-12_27. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 14-13-2 (26 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 6-12-2 (24-24). A_15,856 (17,113). T_2:17. Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Matt MacPherson.