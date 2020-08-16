https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-2-Washington-1-15487906.php
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 3 (Pulock, Pelech), 14:50.
Second Period_2, Washington, Kuznetsov 2 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 5:50 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 2 (Eberle, Brassard), 4:28.
Shots on Goal_Washington 6-10-4-3_23. N.Y. Islanders 14-10-8-2_34.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 5.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 1-3-2 (34 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 6-1-0 (23-22).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:47.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.
