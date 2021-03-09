N.Y. Islanders 2, Boston 1

Boston 1 0 0 0 — 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 1 — 2 N.Y. Islanders won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 19:32 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI (Tripping), 18:49. Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Pageau, Barzal), 16:18 (pp). Penalties_Coyle, BOS (Tripping), 2:51; Wahlstrom, NYI (Boarding), 9:16; Marchand, BOS (Roughing), 14:32; Boston bench, served by Smith (Roughing), 14:32; Wahlstrom, NYI (Boarding), 14:32. Third Period_None. Penalties_None. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 2 (Eberle G, Barzal NG, Beauvillier G), Boston 1 (Pastrnak G, Coyle NG, Marchand NG). Shots on Goal_Boston 12-12-4-5_33. N.Y. Islanders 8-8-9-2_27. Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2. More for youSportsLeagues looking to set spectator policies for postseason...By Joe MorelliSportsBig East tournament breakdown: Which teams could win the...By David Borges Goalies_Boston, Halak 5-2-2 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 12-4-3 (33-32). A_0 (13,917). T_2:32. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.