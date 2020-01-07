https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/N-Y-Islanders-1-Colorado-0-14954594.php
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_None. Penalties_Compher, Col (Tripping), 5:31; Brassard, New (Hooking), 15:29.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 12 (Dal Colle, Toews), 6:54. Penalties_Mayfield, New (Interference), 12:22.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-15-12_32. N.Y. Islanders 15-9-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.
Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 11-4-1 (33 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 15-5-3 (32-32).
A_13,241 (13,917). T_2:29.
Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.
